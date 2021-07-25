Dr. Rabih Nayfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabih Nayfe, MD
Overview
Dr. Rabih Nayfe, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Nayfe works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Health Specialists - Rheumatology945 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 497-5929Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Select Health of South Carolina
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nayfe?
Great bedside manner; affable and knowledgeable
About Dr. Rabih Nayfe, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1760823553
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- The Medical Center Of Beaver
- American Univeristy Of Beirut Medical Center
- AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- American University of Beirut
- Geriatric Medicine, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayfe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nayfe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayfe works at
Dr. Nayfe has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayfe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nayfe speaks Arabic and French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayfe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayfe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.