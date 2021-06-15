Overview

Dr. Rabih Halabi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Halabi works at Northern Virginia Pulmonary And Critical Care Associates in Annandale, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.