Dr. Rabih Bechara, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rabih Bechara, MD is a Pulmonologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine|American University of Beirut, Lebanon and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and CTCA Atlanta.
Dr. Bechara works at
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
- Pulmonary Disease
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- Male
- 1841240512
- Interventional Pulmonology-Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard University|Pulmonary & Critical Care-Emory University
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine|American University of Beirut, Lebanon
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
- Augusta University Medical Center
- CTCA Atlanta
Dr. Bechara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bechara
Dr. Bechara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bechara works at
Dr. Bechara speaks Arabic and French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bechara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bechara.
