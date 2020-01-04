See All Nephrologists in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Rabih Bazzi, MD

Nephrology
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rabih Bazzi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Kurskij Gosudarstvennij Medicinskij Universitet and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.

Dr. Bazzi works at Nephron Clinic PC in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Acidosis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nephron Clinic PC
    1537 Monroe St Ste 100, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 359-2100

Hospital Affiliations
  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital Taylor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Acidosis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Jan 04, 2020
    He has been keeping a close eye on my blood work & so far my kidneys are starting to function better after my 3rd visit. I really like him a lot.
    Tracy — Jan 04, 2020
    About Dr. Rabih Bazzi, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, French and Russian
    • 1235130691
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Kurskij Gosudarstvennij Medicinskij Universitet
