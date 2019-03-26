Dr. Rabia Rizwana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizwana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabia Rizwana, MD
Overview
Dr. Rabia Rizwana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Locations
Sayeeda T Mohiuddin MD1101 Erie Blvd E Ste 204, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 472-9554
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rizwana is thorough, knowledgeable, and gentle. She is also down to earth! I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Rabia Rizwana, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1922254408
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizwana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizwana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizwana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizwana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizwana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizwana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizwana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.