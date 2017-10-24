See All Oncologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Rabia Parveez, MD

Medical Oncology
39 years of experience

Dr. Rabia Parveez, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Parveez works at cCare in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    cCARE
    7130 N Millbrook Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720

Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Anemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon

Oct 24, 2017
Dr Parveez is a wonderful doctor! She is respectful & understanding of your fears (cancer is a scary word), she is thorough in explaining the best treatment for your needs. Dr Parveez really listens to you & is empathetic to your concerns. I will continue to trust my life to Dr Parveez that’s how much faith I have in her. Absolutely one of the best oncologist’s in Fresno, highly recommend her.
FTK in Fresno, CA — Oct 24, 2017
  • Medical Oncology
  • 39 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1922055680
  • Cook County Hospital
  • Cook County Hospital
  • Civil Hosp|Civil Hospital
  • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
  • Oncology
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital

Dr. Rabia Parveez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parveez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Parveez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Parveez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Parveez has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parveez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Parveez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parveez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parveez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parveez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

