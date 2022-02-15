Overview

Dr. Rabia Nagda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital.



Dr. Nagda works at Just For Kids Pediatrics in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.