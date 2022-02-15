Dr. Rabia Nagda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabia Nagda, MD
Overview
Dr. Rabia Nagda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital.
Locations
Just for Kids Pediatrics418 PARK GROVE DR, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (832) 877-7485Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nagda is one of the best doctors I have ever seen. She is very thorough and spends time with her patients. She's great with kids and I know where I will be taking my children whenever they are sick.
About Dr. Rabia Nagda, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Chldrns Mercy Hosp
- Emory University Hospital
- Morehouse Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagda speaks Hindi and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.