Dr. Rabia Malik, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Rabia Malik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. 

Dr. Malik works at Practice in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1825 John F Kennedy Blvd # 103, Jersey City, NJ 07305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 975-3676
  2. 2
    Pavonia Primary Care
    600 Pavonia Ave Ste 66, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 975-3671
  3. 3
    RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group
    355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 975-3662
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jersey City Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Rabia Malik, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952754269
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
