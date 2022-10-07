Dr. Rabia Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabia Malik, MD
Dr. Rabia Malik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ.
Office1825 John F Kennedy Blvd # 103, Jersey City, NJ 07305 Directions (201) 975-3676
Pavonia Primary Care600 Pavonia Ave Ste 66, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 975-3671
RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 975-3662Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Jersey City Medical Center
I so love Dr. Malik. Such a caring and dear person, very knowledgeable in medicine. Was wonderful meeting her today, and I was awestruck in how thorough she was in leading me to a path of good health. My heart was struck by her heart for me as a patient. I wish her well in her journey in medicine. I hope to see her again. Her consult with Dr. Anila Amin on my health today, was broad and comprehensive. I love leaving this positive review for her because she earned it through & through. Thank you, Dr. Malik. Best regards, Sherrill Levin Barbary
Internal Medicine
English
- 1952754269
Internal Medicine
