Dr. Rabia N Malik, MD
Overview
Dr. Rabia N Malik, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ.
Locations
Pavonia Primary Care600 Pavonia Ave Ste 66, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 771-3672
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rabia N Malik, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1578090411
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Family Practice and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
Dr. Malik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
