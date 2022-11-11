See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Rabia Malik, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4 (24)
16 years of experience
Dr. Rabia Malik, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Malik works at University Neurologists in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Univ. Neurologists
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 1118, Chicago, IL 60612

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Conduction Studies
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Nerve Conduction Studies
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Nerve Conduction Studies
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Myasthenia Gravis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Tremor
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Dementia
Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
EMG (Electromyography)
Epilepsy
Insomnia
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
Meningitis
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pseudobulbar Affect
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spina Bifida
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Stroke
Syncope
Vasculitis
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Very good doctor ??
    Steven pace — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Rabia Malik, MD

    Specialties
    Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1184889156
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malik works at University Neurologists in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Malik’s profile.

    Dr. Malik has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

