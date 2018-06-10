Dr. Rabia Jafri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabia Jafri, MD
Overview
Dr. Rabia Jafri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newport News, VA.
Dr. Jafri works at
Locations
Rock Landing Psychological Group11825 Rock Landing Dr, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-1736
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jafri is easy to talk to and she listens to me. I highly recommend her as a therapist.
About Dr. Rabia Jafri, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1932342482
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jafri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jafri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jafri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jafri has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jafri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jafri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafri.
