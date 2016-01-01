Dr. Rabheh Abdul Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdul Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabheh Abdul Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rabheh Abdul Aziz, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They completed their fellowship with Ohio State University / College of Medicine
Dr. Abdul Aziz works at
Oishei Children's Outpatient Center1001 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 323-6240
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Childrens Hospital
- Degraff Memorial Hospital
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Independent Health
- Lifetime Benefit Solutions
- MagnaCare
- Martin's Point
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- English, Syrian
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Damascus University
Dr. Abdul Aziz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdul Aziz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdul Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdul Aziz works at
Dr. Abdul Aziz speaks Syrian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdul Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdul Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdul Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdul Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.