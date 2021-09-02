Overview

Dr. Rabeea Khan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.



Dr. Khan works at UT Southwestern Clinic in Dallas, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.