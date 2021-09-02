Dr. Rabeea Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabeea Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rabeea Khan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
University of Texas Southwestern5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2020MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Texas Eye Physicians, PA101 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 120, Arlington, TX 76011 Directions (817) 861-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khan is excellent - I've come down with eye infection and she quickly diagnosed it and carefully explained what we were dealing with and made sure I understood. The staff at Texas Eye Physicians are also excellent. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Rabeea Khan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1891139101
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Inst-Detriot Med Ctr
- UCLA Olive View
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Ophthalmology
