Dr. Rabeea Afzal, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afzal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabeea Afzal, DDS
Overview
Dr. Rabeea Afzal, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Richmond, TX.
Dr. Afzal works at
Locations
-
1
Waterview Town Dental Care19211 Morton Rd Ste 100, Richmond, TX 77407 Directions (281) 417-4819
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Afzal?
About Dr. Rabeea Afzal, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1861165383
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afzal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Afzal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Afzal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afzal works at
Dr. Afzal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afzal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afzal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afzal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.