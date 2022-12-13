See All General Dentists in Arlington, VA
Dr. Rabee Itmaiza, DDS

Dentistry
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rabee Itmaiza, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Arlington, VA. 

Dr. Itmaiza works at Renova Smiles - Arlington in Arlington, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA, Manassas, VA and Woodbridge, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Renova Smiles - Arlington
    2719 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 884-0198
    RenovaSmiles - Falls Church
    3701 S George Mason Dr Unit C7N, Falls Church, VA 22041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 884-0199
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    RenovaSmiles - Manassas
    9380 Forestwood Ln Ste E, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 884-0201
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Renova Smiles - Woodbridge
    14007 Minnieville Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22193 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 884-0197
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 13, 2022
He saved my life! No more pain! He is so professional and inteligent. I am so happy!
Anonymous — Dec 13, 2022
About Dr. Rabee Itmaiza, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780358606
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rabee Itmaiza, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Itmaiza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Itmaiza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Itmaiza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Itmaiza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Itmaiza.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Itmaiza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Itmaiza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

