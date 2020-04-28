Dr. Rabbie Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabbie Hanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rabbie Hanna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flint, MI. They completed their fellowship with Univ NC
Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint4100 Beecher Rd Ste A, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 342-5899
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
An excellent surgeon and compassionate health care provider. Highly recommend Dr. Hanna and his staff. He’s also surrounded by a top notch team at the hospital e.g. blood tests, CT scans, port team, etc.. If you’re facing a cancer diagnosis, consider Dr. Hanna.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Univ NC
- Dmc Surgery Hospital
- Gynecological Oncology
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Oophorectomy and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
