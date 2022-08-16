Dr. Rabbi Zia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabbi Zia, MD
Overview
Dr. Rabbi Zia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Zia works at
Locations
Desert Valley Pediatrics10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 370, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 260-4525Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Desert Valley Pediatrics6850 N Durango Dr Ste 406, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 260-4525
- 3 9140 W Post Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 260-4525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zia did a great job with my son every visit and ever health exam. He explained everything to me in a very clear manner. He was also kind and friendly.
About Dr. Rabbi Zia, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1891057519
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zia works at
Dr. Zia speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zia.
