Dr. Raashan Williams, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raashan Williams, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Hoboken University Medical Center.

Dr. Williams works at Progressive Pediatrics in Union City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Progressive Pediatrics
    3196 Kennedy Blvd Ste 3, Union City, NJ 07087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 614-2186

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Christ Hospital
  • Hoboken University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Raashan Williams, MD

  • Interventional Cardiology
  • 23 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1851310726
Education & Certifications

  • New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell|Temple University Hospital
  • New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
  • New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Raashan Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Williams works at Progressive Pediatrics in Union City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

Dr. Williams has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

