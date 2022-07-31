See All Oncologists in Warrenville, IL
Dr. Raanan Alter, MD

Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Raanan Alter, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. 

Dr. Alter works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Warrenville, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    4405 Weaver Pkwy, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 352-5450
  2. 2
    KishHealth System Cancer Center
    304 Randall Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 232-0610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 31, 2022
    Can't thank enough Dr Alter for what he did with my mother, her surgery was about to be cancelled as her surgeon got sick, we were so worried... Dr Alter has accepted to perform the surgery despite his very busy schedule, he had to work late that day and still took the time to sit with the family after the surgery and explain all the details, the following day he was back in the hospital to check about his patients including my mother, he was in her room at 7 am! This weekend we needed a refill for my mother, he was the first one to respond when paged and made sure she got her medication despite he was not in his office. Dr Alter is very knowledgeable, so caring, patient and on the top of all so humble, and that what makes a great doctor!
    Wafaa Benyoussef — Jul 31, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Raanan Alter, MD
    About Dr. Raanan Alter, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1558789826
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raanan Alter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

