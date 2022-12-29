Overview

Dr. Raam Sambandam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Sambandam works at The Spine & Scoliosis Center in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.