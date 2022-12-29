Dr. Raam Sambandam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sambandam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raam Sambandam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raam Sambandam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Sambandam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clermont office1925 Don Wickham Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 404-7712
-
2
Synapse Neurological Care, PA1920 Don Wickham Dr Ste 105, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 404-7570
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sambandam?
Dr Sam was excellent. Took his time. He explained our next step completely. He is very through and confident. I was completely relaxed with him. His PA was also very good. “Thank You Dr. Sam!” I have already recommended him. I also told my primary care Doctor about him.My primary can relax when sending patients to Dr Sam. Your in good hands with Dr Sam and his staff.
About Dr. Raam Sambandam, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1528226388
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University Of Florida Program
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Royal College of Surgeons
- Wake Forest University
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sambandam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sambandam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sambandam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sambandam works at
Dr. Sambandam has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sambandam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Sambandam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sambandam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sambandam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sambandam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.