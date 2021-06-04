Overview

Dr. Raam Lakhani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center and Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lakhani works at NEMOURS CHILDREN HOSPITAL in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.