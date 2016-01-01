Dr. Raakesh Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raakesh Hassan, MD
Overview
Dr. Raakesh Hassan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA.
Locations
Mak Kleiger DDS959 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (818) 583-6151
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raakesh Hassan, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1144331851
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.