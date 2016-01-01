See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Raakesh Hassan, MD

Critical Care Medicine
Accepting new patients
Dr. Raakesh Hassan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. 

Dr. Hassan works at Mak Kleiger DDS in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mak Kleiger DDS
    959 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA 91106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 583-6151

  • Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center

Respiratory Management
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Thoracentesis
Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • English
    • 1144331851
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
