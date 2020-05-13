Overview

Dr. Raaid Museitif, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center, Edgerton Hospital And Health Services and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.



Dr. Museitif works at Zenith Healthcare SC in Kenosha, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.