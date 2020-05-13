Dr. Museitif has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raaid Museitif, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raaid Museitif, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center, Edgerton Hospital And Health Services and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
Dr. Museitif works at
Locations
-
1
Zenith Healthcare Sc6121 Green Bay Rd Ste 100, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 551-3211
- 2 3203 80th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 764-4390
-
3
Aurora Health Care Medical Group2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Edgerton Hospital And Health Services
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Museitif?
I love this doctor. He always makes sure I understand what he is talking about. Expains things to you so that you understand what he is talking about and why he is doing it. Very easy to talk to. Basil who works in the office is the nicest person. He has a great staff. Did a video appointment with him and his office made it so it is idiot proof. Just a great Doctor.!!!!
About Dr. Raaid Museitif, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1992974174
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Museitif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Museitif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Museitif works at
Dr. Museitif has seen patients for Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Museitif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Museitif speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Museitif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Museitif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Museitif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Museitif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.