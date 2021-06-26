Dr. Raafea Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raafea Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raafea Malik, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
Psych. Care Consultants LLC5000 Cedar Plaza Pkwy Ste 350, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 729-1975
- 2 4905 Mexico Rd, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 244-2625
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Runs behind often but good psychiatrist
About Dr. Raafea Malik, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1467450239
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
