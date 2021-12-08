Overview

Dr. Raafat Shabti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They completed their residency with St John's Episcopal Hosp



Dr. Shabti works at Rowan Diagnostic Clinic PA in Salisbury, NC with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.