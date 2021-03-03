See All Neurologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Raafat Iskander, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Raafat Iskander, MD

Neurology
4 (125)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Raafat Iskander, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University Of Alexandria and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Iskander works at Saint Marys Neurology Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Mary Neurology Clinic
    6200 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1708, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 939-0008
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tremor
Dementia
Sudoscan
Tremor
Dementia
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Employee Health Systems
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 125 ratings
    Patient Ratings (125)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Iskander?

    Mar 03, 2021
    Dr. Iskander very professional, and respectful, I won't change Dr. He looks at pations like a family member, His staff are great!!!!!!!
    Maria — Mar 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raafat Iskander, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Raafat Iskander, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Iskander to family and friends

    Dr. Iskander's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Iskander

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Raafat Iskander, MD.

    About Dr. Raafat Iskander, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407958234
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Medical Center of Dallas
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stony Brook Hosp-SUNY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maimonedes Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Alexandria
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raafat Iskander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iskander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iskander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iskander works at Saint Marys Neurology Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Iskander’s profile.

    Dr. Iskander has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iskander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    125 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iskander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iskander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Raafat Iskander, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.