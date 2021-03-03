Overview

Dr. Raafat Iskander, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University Of Alexandria and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Iskander works at Saint Marys Neurology Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.