Dr. Raafat Iskander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raafat Iskander, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University Of Alexandria and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Iskander works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Mary Neurology Clinic6200 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1708, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 939-0008Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Iskander very professional, and respectful, I won't change Dr. He looks at pations like a family member, His staff are great!!!!!!!
About Dr. Raafat Iskander, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1407958234
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Medical Center of Dallas
- Stony Brook Hosp-SUNY
- Maimonedes Med Ctr
- University Of Alexandria
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Iskander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iskander has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iskander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iskander speaks Arabic and Spanish.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskander.
