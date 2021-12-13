Dr. Raafat Attia Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attia Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raafat Attia Hanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Raafat Attia Hanna, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Charlton Memorial Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Attia Hanna works at
Locations
The110 Long Pond Rd Ste 110, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 747-0041
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful, knowledgeable and the best primary I have ever had. Staff is wonderful too
About Dr. Raafat Attia Hanna, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
- 1922150804
Education & Certifications
- Boston City Hosp
- Hannemann U Hosp
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Attia Hanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attia Hanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attia Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attia Hanna works at
Dr. Attia Hanna has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Hypothyroidism and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Attia Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Attia Hanna speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Attia Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attia Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attia Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attia Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.