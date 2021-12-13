Overview

Dr. Raafat Attia Hanna, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Charlton Memorial Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Attia Hanna works at Raafat Attia Hanna MD PC in Plymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Hypothyroidism and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.