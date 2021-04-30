Dr. Raafat Ghobraiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghobraiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raafat Ghobraiel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raafat Ghobraiel, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Cairo U/Kasr El Aini Hosp|University Of Asyut Faculty Of Med Asyut Egypt and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Bayonne Medical Center.
Midtown Pediatrics834 Avenue C Ste 1, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 614-3202
First Health Association79 Brunswick Woods Dr, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (848) 272-9586
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Yes I would recommend the Doctor to family and friends. He is always pleasant and attentive to my needs.
- Obesity Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1053490359
- Internal Medicine|Lutheran Medical Center
- Cairo U/Kasr El Aini Hosp|University Of Asyut Faculty Of Med Asyut Egypt
- Addiction Medicine
Dr. Ghobraiel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghobraiel speaks Arabic.
