Dr. Raafat Ghobraiel, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Cairo U/Kasr El Aini Hosp|University Of Asyut Faculty Of Med Asyut Egypt and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Bayonne Medical Center.



Dr. Ghobraiel works at First Health Association in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.