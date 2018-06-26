Overview

Dr. Raafat Abdel-Misih, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Fac Med Assyut U and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Abdel-Misih works at Raafat Z Abdel-Misih MD in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.