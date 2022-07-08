Dr. Raad Taki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raad Taki, MD
Dr. Raad Taki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Raad Taki MD Plastic Surgery Center, Tucson, AZ4580 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 881-3232
- Tucson Medical Center
- Care Credit
Very thankful for Dr. Taki and his staff, he performed an open rhinoplasty following an injury that left the nose disfigured with a scar on the outside, 1-1/2 years post injury. The results were unreal. He totally rebuilt the nose, since it was an open rhinoplasty I’m guessing the scar that was on the outside was somehow excised from the inside, I’m not sure how he did it, maybe it’s an insider skill, it is no longer on the outside and the nose is straight with perfect symmetry on the nostrils. I would highly recommend Dr. Taki, Dr. Brazzel (sp) Marlena and Debbie. Very impressive team. Thank you
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871799544
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- University of Arizona
Dr. Taki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taki speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Taki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taki.
