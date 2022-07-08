See All General Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Raad Taki, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Raad Taki, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Raad Taki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Taki works at Raad Taki MD Plastic Surgery Center, Tucson, AZ in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Etzioni, MD
Dr. David Etzioni, MD
6 (21)
View Profile
Dr. Scott Cheney, MD
Dr. Scott Cheney, MD
8 (13)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Raad Taki MD Plastic Surgery Center, Tucson, AZ
    4580 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 881-3232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Constipation
Liposuction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Constipation
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Care Credit

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Taki?

    Jul 08, 2022
    Very thankful for Dr. Taki and his staff, he performed an open rhinoplasty following an injury that left the nose disfigured with a scar on the outside, 1-1/2 years post injury. The results were unreal. He totally rebuilt the nose, since it was an open rhinoplasty I’m guessing the scar that was on the outside was somehow excised from the inside, I’m not sure how he did it, maybe it’s an insider skill, it is no longer on the outside and the nose is straight with perfect symmetry on the nostrils. I would highly recommend Dr. Taki, Dr. Brazzel (sp) Marlena and Debbie. Very impressive team. Thank you
    TAHRMH — Jul 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raad Taki, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Raad Taki, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Taki to family and friends

    Dr. Taki's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Taki

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Raad Taki, MD.

    About Dr. Raad Taki, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871799544
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raad Taki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taki works at Raad Taki MD Plastic Surgery Center, Tucson, AZ in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Taki’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Taki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Raad Taki, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.