Dr. R Scott Beer, MD
Dr. R Scott Beer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grenada, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Peoria and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Beer works at
University of Mississippi - Grenada1900 Grandview Dr, Grenada, MS 38901 Directions (662) 227-7500
Maryville Womens Center2016 Vadalabene Dr Ste B, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
He was always helpful and answered all my questions and concerns and helped me deliver a beautiful baby boy
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Medical College of Wisconisin
- University of Illinois At Peoria
- Bradley Hosp/Brown U
