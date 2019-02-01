See All Ophthalmologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Richard Eason, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Eason, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Eason works at Desert Vista Eye Specialists in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Vista Eye Specialists, PC
    Desert Vista Eye Specialists, PC
2450 E Guadalupe Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85234
(480) 507-0600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Dry Eyes
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 01, 2019
    Amazing doctor...second opthmologist we went to for cataract surgery. So different from swotten, hiatt eye center where complete factory focused on making a profit. Dr. Eason spent much time explaining my moms eye condition and told her she was not quite ready for cataract surgery. His honesty, integrity, and patient care was truly a rare find. If you are looking for a doctor who cares more about the patients health and welfare versus their profits, Dr. Eason is it. I will be recommending him to
    D Kim in Gilbert, AZ — Feb 01, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Eason, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205800331
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Eason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eason has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eason works at Desert Vista Eye Specialists in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Eason’s profile.

    Dr. Eason has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Eason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.