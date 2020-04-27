Dr. R Scott Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Scott Morris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. R Scott Morris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Morris works at
Locations
-
1
St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates P.c.2231 Burdett Ave Ste 160, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 292-6000
-
2
Capital Cardiology Associates PC7 Southwoods Blvd, Albany, NY 12211 Directions (518) 292-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?
Outstanding Cardiologist and Doctor!!!
About Dr. R Scott Morris, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1568457943
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.