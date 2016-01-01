Dr. R Rodger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Rodger, MD
Overview
Dr. R Rodger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.
Locations
EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Shipyard3787 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 332-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. R Rodger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811953474
Education & Certifications
- Saint Michaels Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- University Toronto
- Dalhousie University
- Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine
- Dalhousie Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodger has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodger speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.