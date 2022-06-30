Overview

Dr. R Peter Mirkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Carolinas Medical Center



Dr. Mirkin works at Tesson Ferry Spine & Orthopedic Center in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.