Dr. R Michael Hofmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hofmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Michael Hofmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. R Michael Hofmann, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Hofmann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Renal Associates of West Michigan PC330 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions (616) 752-6235
-
2
Rai-royal Park-zeeland2 Royal Park Dr, Zeeland, MI 49464 Directions (616) 748-0522
-
3
Saint Mary's Transplant310 Lafayette Ave SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hofmann?
About Dr. R Michael Hofmann, MD
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295701209
Education & Certifications
- Blodgett Hosp
- Des Moines VA Medical Center
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hofmann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hofmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hofmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hofmann works at
Dr. Hofmann has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hofmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hofmann speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hofmann. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hofmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hofmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hofmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.