Dr. Robert Hofmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hofmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Hofmann works at
Locations
-
1
Fall River Office235 Hanover St Ste 201, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (401) 272-2020
-
2
Rhode Island Eye Institute1525 Wampanoag Trl Ste 105, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 437-0500
-
3
Rhode Island Hospital17 Seekonk St, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-8870
-
4
Blackstone Valley Surgicare1526 Atwood Ave Ste 300, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 459-3800
-
5
Rhode Island Eye Institute150 E MANNING ST, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 272-2020
-
6
St. Anne's Hospital Pain Management Cent440 Swansea Mall Dr, Swansea, MA 02777 Directions (508) 324-1171
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had such a great experience with Dr. Hofmann and his nurse Janet! I went in for a cyst on my eyelid, expecting to have to make another appointment to have it removed, but Janet called for the approval for my insurance right then and Dr. Hofmann took me to the surgical room and took it out in minutes with no pain, and no second trip back! Literally in and out in an hour.
About Dr. Robert Hofmann, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1972589745
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hofmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hofmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hofmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hofmann works at
Dr. Hofmann has seen patients for Excision of Chalazion, Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hofmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hofmann speaks Chinese and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hofmann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hofmann.
