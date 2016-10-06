Dr. Younglove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Younglove, MD
Dr. Robert Younglove, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.
Dr. Younglove works at
Quest Diagnostics10550 Quivira Rd Ste 410, Lenexa, KS 66215
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He responds to me the way I need a doctor to respond - Direct, to the point, and a little off the cuff. I can talk seriously with him, and I don't have to mince words.
Obstetrics & Gynecology
48 years of experience
English
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Younglove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Younglove works at
Dr. Younglove has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Younglove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Younglove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younglove.
