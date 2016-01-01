Dr. R Emrich, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Emrich, DDS
Overview
Dr. R Emrich, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Dentistry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University, College Of Dentistry.
Locations
Haid Dental6455 Post Rd # A, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 356-7534Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. R Emrich, DDS
- Dentistry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1275604548
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University, College Of Dentistry
