Dr. R Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. R Collins, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine.
Locations
Tennessee Rheumatology2001 Charlotte Ave Ste 102, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 321-3277
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve only seen Dr Collins once since I’m a new patient. However I have another appointment next month. We were so impressed that my husband will also see Dr. Collins as well. This is the first time in a long time that I felt heard. Dr Collins is a caring doctor. The office staff is caring too. I’m so thankful that I’ve found someone to help me. Eric, front office staff worked it out so my hubby and I can see Dr Collins at my next appointment. This is particularly helpful since we live in Paducah.
About Dr. R Collins, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1851474092
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- Yale-New Haven Hosps
- Yale-New Haven Hosps
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.