Dr. R Caldwell, MD
Dr. R Caldwell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Piedmont Rheumatology225 18th St Se, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 322-1996
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Caldwell’s for least 14 years. He’s always worked with me when my medication stopped working we would find something that did work. The people that work in his office, the nurses and other support staff, have always been very kind and pleasant to me. There was a period of time that I had to go in for an infusion and they were always very gracious and careful and offered me something to eat and drink. I think this is a great practice. Wonderful and caring people!
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1982656567
- MUSC
- MUSC
- MUSC
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Dr. Caldwell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caldwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caldwell has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caldwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Caldwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caldwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caldwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caldwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.