Dr. R Laurence Berkowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. R Laurence Berkowitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Campbell, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, O'Connor Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery3803 S Bascom Ave Ste 100, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 538-1378
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My services were performed by Virginia who was professional & a good listener. Best of all they want to make sure their clients are satisfied with their service. I'm happy to refer this office to friends.
About Dr. R Laurence Berkowitz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154417657
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U-U Louisville
- Mich Med Ctr
- Mich Med Ctr
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Berkowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkowitz speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.