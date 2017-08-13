Overview

Dr. R Laurence Berkowitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Campbell, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, O'Connor Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Berkowitz works at Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery in Campbell, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.