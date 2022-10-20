Dr. R Batra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Batra, MD
Dr. R Batra, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
R. Sonia Batra, MD, Inc1301 20th St Ste 465, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-9099
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have been going to Dr. Batra for years and do an amazing job! Efficient and caring. All over a great experience.
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356441869
- Cosmetic, Dermatologic, Laser, and Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- Stanford University Med Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Batra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batra has seen patients for Impetigo, Dermatitis and Cold Sore, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Batra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Batra speaks Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Batra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.