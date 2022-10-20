Overview

Dr. R Batra, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Batra works at R. Sonia Batra, MD, Inc in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Dermatitis and Cold Sore along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.