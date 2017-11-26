Overview

Dr. R Alley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Alley works at The Bone & Joint Center in Albany, NY with other offices in Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Bursitis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.