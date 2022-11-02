See All Podiatrists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. R Aaranson, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. R Aaranson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Central Medical Center In St. Louis and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Washington.

Dr. Aaranson works at Orthopedic Associates in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Associates LLC
    1050 Old des Peres Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 569-0612
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Associates
    3844 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 125, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 569-0612

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Washington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Dr. Aaranson is not just a good doctor, he is an excellent Dr. That’s why he is Dr Double Aa in my book. He’s cool as a cucumber and direct with his observations. While seeing the Doctor for another reason, he noticed my left toe joint was shot already but I was not experiencing problems…yet. He said it will need to be replaced eventually and sooner than later. I set the surgery for 6 months later to enjoy the Summer and Fall but two weeks before the surgery I began to feel the beginnings of chronic pain. While it never got “bad” it became apparent the doc was right and my toe joint had seen it final days. Timing was perfect! Thanks Dr AA! The other item to note is that the whole Orthopedic Assoc offices and surgery center is all right there! Superior convenience and every experience there has been first class. While no one enjoys surgery, this entire team of Dr Aaranson’s made it like a walk in the park!
    — Nov 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. R Aaranson, DPM
    About Dr. R Aaranson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1407840184
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Central Medical Center In St. Louis
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. R Aaranson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aaranson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aaranson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aaranson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aaranson works at Orthopedic Associates in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Aaranson’s profile.

    Dr. Aaranson has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aaranson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Aaranson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aaranson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aaranson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aaranson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

