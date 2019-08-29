Dr. Vu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quynh-Nhu Vu, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Quynh-Nhu Vu, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Vu works at
Locations
-
1
Pioneer Specialty Hospital50 N Perry St, Pontiac, MI 48342 Directions (248) 338-5442MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
ProMedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat6005 Monclova Rd Ste 320, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 578-7555
-
3
Bay Park Women's Health2751 Bay Park Dr Ste 302, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 578-7555
-
4
ProMedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat5700 Monroe St Unit 310, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 578-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Paramount
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vu?
Very quick visit, thorough, answered all my questions.
About Dr. Quynh-Nhu Vu, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Vietnamese
- 1770922643
Education & Certifications
- McLaren Oakland Hospital
- Michigan State University
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu works at
Dr. Vu speaks Vietnamese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.