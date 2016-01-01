Overview

Dr. Quynh Lam, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Lam works at Quynh Lam, M.D. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Renal Osteodystrophy and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.