Dr. Quyen Nguyen, MD
Dr. Quyen Nguyen, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-5910
- 2 9350 Campus Point Dr Ste MC09, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8590
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Nguyen is fantastic! She is a very skilled surgeon that I would highly recommend without reservation!
- English, Vietnamese
- 1477524452
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
