Dr. Quyen Dang, DDS
Overview
Dr. Quyen Dang, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bradenton, FL.
Dr. Dang works at
Locations
Family Dental Care of South Bradenton3565 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 241-4309Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First time today to this office and am very pleased. Staff friendly, knowledgable, Dr. Dang very efficient and gentle. Looking forward to establishing a long term affair with them
About Dr. Quyen Dang, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Chinese
- Female
- 1336356856
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dang works at
Dr. Dang speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
