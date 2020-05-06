Dr. Quyen Dam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quyen Dam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Quyen Dam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital.
Dr. Dam works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Pediatrics3171 NE Carnegie Dr Ste A, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 525-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dam?
Dr. Dam is very thorough, although she is truly an alarmist. She can cause a new parent to unnecessarily worry. Dr. Dam is extremely knowledgeable.
About Dr. Quyen Dam, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1730369083
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dam works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.